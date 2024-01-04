EnerSys (ENS) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

EnerSys (ENS) closed the most recent trading day at $95.49, moving +0.14% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.34% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of industrial batteries had gained 5.91% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of EnerSys in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.32, up 82.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $896.77 million, down 2.55% from the year-ago period.

ENS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.23 per share and revenue of $3.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +54.12% and -1.19%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for EnerSys. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.29% higher. EnerSys presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, EnerSys is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.59. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.64 of its industry.

We can also see that ENS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.79.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

