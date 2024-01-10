EnerSys (ENS) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

EnerSys (ENS) closed the latest trading day at $98.85, indicating a +0.01% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.46%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.75%.

Shares of the maker of industrial batteries have appreciated by 6.66% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of EnerSys in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.32, showcasing an 82.68% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $896.77 million, indicating a 2.55% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.23 per share and a revenue of $3.66 billion, signifying shifts of +54.12% and -1.19%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for EnerSys. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been an 8.29% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, EnerSys is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, EnerSys is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.02. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.58.

One should further note that ENS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.86. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.78.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, finds itself in the top 7% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.