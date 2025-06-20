EnerSys (ENS) Up 2.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for EnerSys (ENS). Shares have added about 2.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is EnerSys due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -13.23% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, EnerSys has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise EnerSys has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

EnerSys is part of the Zacks Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Over the past month, Emerson Electric (EMR), a stock from the same industry, has gained 9.6%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2025 more than a month ago.

Emerson Electric reported revenues of $4.43 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +1.3%. EPS of $1.48 for the same period compares with $1.36 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Emerson Electric is expected to post earnings of $1.51 per share, indicating a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.2% over the last 30 days.

Emerson Electric has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enersys (ENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.