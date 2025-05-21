ENERSYS Earnings Results: $ENS Reports Quarterly Earnings

ENERSYS ($ENS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported earnings of $2.97 per share, beating estimates of $2.81 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $974,800,000, missing estimates of $983,267,320 by $-8,467,320.

ENERSYS Insider Trading Activity

ENERSYS insiders have traded $ENS stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M SHAFFER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 165,496 shares for an estimated $16,762,602 .

. HOWARD I HOFFEN sold 5,001 shares for an estimated $513,600

ENERSYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of ENERSYS stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ENERSYS Government Contracts

We have seen $52,429,844 of award payments to $ENS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

