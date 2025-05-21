ENERSYS Earnings Results: $ENS Reports Quarterly Earnings

ENERSYS ($ENS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported earnings of $2.97 per share, beating estimates of $2.81 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $974,800,000, missing estimates of $983,267,320 by $-8,467,320.
ENERSYS Insider Trading Activity
ENERSYS insiders have traded $ENS stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID M SHAFFER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 165,496 shares for an estimated $16,762,602.
- HOWARD I HOFFEN sold 5,001 shares for an estimated $513,600
ENERSYS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of ENERSYS stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 658,666 shares (+347.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,320,632
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 312,905 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,655,839
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 202,727 shares (+48.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,565,738
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 193,615 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,731,261
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 134,531 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,320,348
- SHELLBACK CAPITAL, LP removed 134,035 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,274,925
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 129,713 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,879,116
ENERSYS Government Contracts
We have seen $52,429,844 of award payments to $ENS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8511078737!BATTERY,STORAGE: $4,639,013
- 8510985252!BATTERY,STORAGE: $3,820,364
- 8510914363!BATTERY,STORAGE: $3,765,787
- LA AND VA CLASS: $3,176,184
- 8510713219!BATTERY,STORAGE: $2,887,060
