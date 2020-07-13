Enersys Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ENS

In trading on Monday, shares of Enersys (Symbol: ENS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.49, changing hands as high as $64.79 per share. Enersys shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENS's low point in its 52 week range is $35.2083 per share, with $78.9698 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.61.

