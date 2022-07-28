Enerplus To Sell Certain Canadian Assets In Alberta To Journey Energy For US$109 Mln

(RTTNews) - Enerplus Corp. (ERF, ERF.TO) said that it agreed to sell certain Canadian assets located in Alberta to Journey Energy Inc. for total consideration of C$140 million or US$109 million, prior to closing adjustments.

As per the terms of the agreement, the total consideration comprises cash of C$81 million, 3.0 million common shares in Journey valued at C$14 million based on its last five trading days volume weighted average share price, and a C$45 million monthly amortizing, interest-bearing loan which Enerplus will provide to Journey that is secured by certain of the Assets and which must be repaid in full by October 31, 2024.

The Assets include the Company's Ante Creek and Medicine Hat operations along with its broad interests in the West Five and West Six areas of Alberta.

Enerplus noted that it is continuing to advance opportunities to divest its remaining Canadian assets in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Enerplus said it expects to direct proceeds from the transaction to debt reduction and enhancing its return of capital to shareholders.

The transaction is expected to close at the end of the third quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.