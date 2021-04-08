Enerplus To Buy Assets In Williston Basin From Hess For $312 Mln

(RTTNews) - Enerplus Corp. (ERF, ERF.TO) said that it agreed to acquire assets in the Williston Basin from Hess Corp. for total cash consideration of US$312 million.

Closing of the Acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in May 2021.

Enerplus increased its 2021 production guidance to a range of 111,000 to 115,000 BOE per day from the previous outlook of 103,500 to 108,500 BOE per day. The increased production guidance was also driven by strong operating performance in North Dakota and higher than expected production in the Marcellus through the first three months of the year.

