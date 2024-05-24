News & Insights

Enerplus Shareholders Greenlight Chord Acquisition

May 24, 2024 — 01:07 pm EDT

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) has released an update.

Enerplus Corporation has announced that its shareholders overwhelmingly approved a plan of arrangement for Chord Energy Corporation to acquire all outstanding common shares of Enerplus, with approximately 99.6% in favor at a special meeting. The transaction also received approval under the Investment Canada Act and is anticipated to close by May 31, 2024, pending final court order and customary closing conditions. Enerplus is a North American oil and gas exploration and production company committed to long-term shareholder value and responsible operations.

