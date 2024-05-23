News & Insights

Enerplus Sets Special Dividend Pre-Merger

May 23, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) has released an update.

Enerplus Corporation has announced a special cash dividend, set at US$0.232675 per share, ahead of its anticipated acquisition close with Chord Energy Corporation on May 31, 2024. The special dividend is payable on June 4, 2024, to shareholders on record by May 30, 2024, and is in addition to the regular quarterly cash dividend. This strategic move aims to align the dividend payments with Chord’s following the merger, highlighting Enerplus’s commitment to shareholder value.

