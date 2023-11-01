Enerplus (ERF) Price Target Increased by 7.03% to 18.12

The average one-year price target for Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) has been revised to 18.12 / share. This is an increase of 7.03% from the prior estimate of 16.93 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.62 to a high of 23.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.17% from the latest reported closing price of 16.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enerplus. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERF is 0.32%, an increase of 29.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.95% to 133,569K shares. The put/call ratio of ERF is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 10,695K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,586K shares, representing an increase of 10.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERF by 855.27% over the last quarter.

Key Group Holdings holds 8,274K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company holds 7,799K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 6,867K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,071K shares, representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERF by 5.52% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,202K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,897K shares, representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERF by 1.00% over the last quarter.

Enerplus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enerplus is an independent North American oil and gas exploration and production company focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through a disciplined, returns-based capital allocation strategy and a commitment to safe, responsible operations.

