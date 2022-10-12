Enerplus (ERF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enerplus (ERF) closed at $15.56, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 0.26% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Enerplus as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Enerplus to post earnings of $0.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 162.5%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enerplus. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.36% lower. Enerplus is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enerplus has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.39 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.6, so we one might conclude that Enerplus is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Enerplus Corporation (ERF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.