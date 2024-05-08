Enerplus Corporation Reveals Fall In Q1 Profit, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Enerplus Corporation (ERF.TO) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $66.14 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $137.49 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.6% to $359.26 million from $441.15 million last year.

Enerplus Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $66.14 Mln. vs. $137.49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.32 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $359.26 Mln vs. $441.15 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.