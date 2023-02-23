Enerplus Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Enerplus Corporation (ERF.TO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $330.71 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $176.91 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Enerplus Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $181.07 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Enerplus Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $330.71 Mln. vs. $176.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.43 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.68

