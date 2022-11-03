Enerplus Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Enerplus Corporation (ERF.TO) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $305.95 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $98.11 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Enerplus Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $207.9 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 98.1% to $720.53 million from $363.69 million last year.

Enerplus Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $305.95 Mln. vs. $98.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.28 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q3): $720.53 Mln vs. $363.69 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.