Enerplus Corporation Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Enerplus Corporation (ERF.TO) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings came in at C$14.70 million, or C$0.06 per share. This compares with C$2.88 million, or C$0.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn C$0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 39.1% to C$218.96 million from C$359.47 million last year.

Enerplus Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): C$14.70 Mln. vs. C$2.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.06 vs. C$0.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: C$0.14 -Revenue (Q1): C$218.96 Mln vs. C$359.47 Mln last year.

