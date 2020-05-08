Enerplus Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings of C$0.09 per share

(RTTNews) - Enerplus Corporation (ERF.TO) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled C$2.88 million, or C$0.01 per share. This compares with C$19.16 million, or C$0.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Enerplus Corporation reported adjusted earnings of C$21.09 million or C$0.09 per share for the period.

Enerplus Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): C$21.09 Mln. vs. C$72.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.09 vs. C$0.30 last year.

