Markets
ERF

Enerplus Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings of C$0.09 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Enerplus Corporation (ERF.TO) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled C$2.88 million, or C$0.01 per share. This compares with C$19.16 million, or C$0.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Enerplus Corporation reported adjusted earnings of C$21.09 million or C$0.09 per share for the period.

Enerplus Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): C$21.09 Mln. vs. C$72.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.09 vs. C$0.30 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ERF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular