Enerplus Corporation Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Enerplus Corporation (ERF.TO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $33.24 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $10.35 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 78.0% to $306.34 million from $172.13 million last year.

Enerplus Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $33.24 Mln. vs. $10.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.13 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $306.34 Mln vs. $172.13 Mln last year.

