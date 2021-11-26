Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.033 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ERF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.61, the dividend yield is 1.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ERF was $10.61, representing a -1.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.81 and a 327.82% increase over the 52 week low of $2.48.

ERF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.51. Zacks Investment Research reports ERF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1650%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the erf Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ERF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ERF as a top-10 holding:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PDN with an decrease of -3.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ERF at 0.22%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.