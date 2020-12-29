Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.008 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ERF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that ERF the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.06, the dividend yield is 3.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ERF was $3.06, representing a -58.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.35 and a 166.09% increase over the 52 week low of $1.15.

ERF is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). ERF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.81. Zacks Investment Research reports ERF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -89.87%, compared to an industry average of -17.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ERF Dividend History page.

