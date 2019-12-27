Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Dividends
Enerplus Corporation (ERF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.008 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ERF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that ERF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.11, the dividend yield is 1.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ERF was $7.11, representing a -26.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.74 and a 29.27% increase over the 52 week low of $5.50.

ERF is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). ERF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.31. Zacks Investment Research reports ERF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -24.77%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

