Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.007 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ERF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that ERF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.78, the dividend yield is 3.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ERF was $2.78, representing a -67.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.43 and a 141.74% increase over the 52 week low of $1.15.

ERF is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). ERF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.22. Zacks Investment Research reports ERF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -126.58%, compared to an industry average of -9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ERF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ERF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ERF as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Cleantech ETF (PZD)

Natixis ETF Trust ETF (MVIN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PZD with an increase of 66.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ERF at 3.26%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.