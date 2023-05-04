Enerplus Corporation Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Enerplus Corporation (ERF.TO) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $137.49 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $33.24 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 44.0% to $441.15 million from $306.34 million last year.

Enerplus Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $137.49 Mln. vs. $33.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.62 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $441.15 Mln vs. $306.34 Mln last year.

