Enerplus Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ERF

In trading on Thursday, shares of Enerplus Corp (Symbol: ERF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.66, changing hands as high as $15.77 per share. Enerplus Corp shares are currently trading up about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ERF's low point in its 52 week range is $12.84 per share, with $18.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.48.

