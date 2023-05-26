Enerplus About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (ERF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/23, Enerplus Corp (Symbol: ERF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.055, payable on 6/15/23. As a percentage of ERF's recent stock price of $14.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ERF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.50% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ERF's low point in its 52 week range is $11 per share, with $19.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.63.

In Friday trading, Enerplus Corp shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

