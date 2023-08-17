Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp (Symbol: EPAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.85, changing hands as low as $25.48 per share. Enerpac Tool Group Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPAC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.09 per share, with $28.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.47.

