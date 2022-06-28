Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Q3 Income Declines, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.64 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $25.03 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $151.89 million from $143.14 million last year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.64 Mln. vs. $25.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.03 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.28 -Revenue (Q3): $151.89 Mln vs. $143.14 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $560mln to $570mln

