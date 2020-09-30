Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EPAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPAC was $19.98, representing a -28.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.94 and a 50.45% increase over the 52 week low of $13.28.

EPAC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). EPAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.39. Zacks Investment Research reports EPAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -68.49%, compared to an industry average of -27.1%.

