Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Reports 5.1% Increase in Q2 Fiscal 2025 Net Sales and Strong Earnings Growth

Enerpac Tool Group reported Q2 fiscal 2025 net sales of $146 million, a 5.1% year-over-year increase, with strong organic growth.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. reported a strong performance in its fiscal second quarter ending February 28, 2025, with net sales of $145.5 million, reflecting a 5.1% increase year-over-year, driven by a 5.0% rise in organic sales. The company's operating profit margin was 21.2%, and adjusted operating profit margin reached 21.4%. Net earnings totaled $20.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, marking a 15% increase in GAAP EPS and an 8% increase in adjusted EPS compared to the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA was $33.8 million, with a margin of 23.2%. The company also repurchased $10 million in shares during the quarter. Despite positive growth, Enerpac expressed caution due to macroeconomic uncertainties, maintaining its full-year sales and adjusted EBITDA growth guidance of 5%. The company anticipates net sales between $610 million and $625 million for fiscal 2025.

Potential Positives

Net sales increased by 5.1% year-over-year, indicating strong top-line growth amid a challenging industrial sector.

Net earnings rose to $20.9 million, representing a significant 16.7% increase compared to the previous year, reflecting improved profitability.

Adjusted EPS increased by 8% year-over-year, demonstrating solid performance in shareholder returns.

The company returned $10 million to shareholders through share repurchases, showcasing commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

Gross profit margin declined 110 basis points year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability amid a product mix shift.

Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 160 basis points year-over-year, reflecting pressure on margins and operational challenges.

The company has projected organic sales growth of only 0% to 2% for the full year, indicating a cautious outlook amidst macroeconomic uncertainties.

FAQ

What were Enerpac's net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2025?

Enerpac's net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were $146 million, a 5.1% increase year-over-year.

How much did Enerpac return to shareholders?

Enerpac returned $10 million to shareholders through share repurchases during the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

What was the adjusted EBITDA margin for Enerpac?

The adjusted EBITDA margin for Enerpac in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was 23.2%.

How did diluted EPS change compared to the prior year?

Diluted EPS increased by 15% year-over-year, reaching $0.38 for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

What is Enerpac's sales projection for fiscal 2025?

Enerpac projects net sales in the range of $610 million to $625 million for fiscal 2025.

Net sales were $146 million, a 5.1% increase compared to the prior year, with a 5.0% increase in organic sales.



Net sales were $146 million, a 5.1% increase compared to the prior year, with a 5.0% increase in organic sales.



Operating profit margin was 21.2% and adjusted operating profit margin was 21.4%



Operating profit margin was 21.2% and adjusted operating profit margin was 21.4%



Net earnings were $20.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings were $21.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share.



Net earnings were $20.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings were $21.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share.



GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS increased 15% and 8% year-over-year, respectively.



GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS increased 15% and 8% year-over-year, respectively.



Adjusted EBITDA was $33.8 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.2%.



Adjusted EBITDA was $33.8 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.2%.



Returned $10 million to shareholders through share repurchases.













This press release contains financial measures in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) in addition to non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures are presented in the tables accompanying this release.







MILWAUKEE, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) (the “Company” or “Enerpac”) today announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended February 28, 2025.





“We were pleased with Enerpac’s solid performance in the second quarter – highlighted by strong organic revenue growth of 5% – which continued to outperform the soft industrial sector,” said Paul Sternlieb, Enerpac Tool Group’s President & CEO.













Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations













(US$ in millions, except per share)













Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended













February 28,





2025









February 29,





2024









February 28,





2025









February 29,





2024









Net Sales





$145.5









$138.4









$290.7









$280.4









Net Earnings





20.9









17.9









42.6









36.2









Diluted EPS





0.38









0.33









0.78









0.66









Adjusted Diluted EPS





0.39









0.36









0.79









0.76









Adjusted EBITDA





33.8









34.3









68.1









69.2















Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Consolidated Results Comparisons







“Profitability remained at high levels in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, although gross margins were impacted by a mix shift,” said Darren Kozik, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “At the same time, our top-line growth reflected Enerpac’s strong brand and ability to execute in a challenging environment.”





Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were $145.5 million compared to $138.4 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 5.1%. On an organic basis, sales increased 5.0% year-over-year, driven by IT&S organic growth of 4.2% and 33.1% growth at Cortland Biomedical. The strengthening of the U.S. dollar negatively impacted sales by $2.9 million in the period.





Net sales for the Industrial Tools & Services segment (IT&S) increased 4.4%, driven by organic growth and the acquisition of DTA, partially offset by the negative impact of foreign exchange rates. IT&S Product sales increased 4.4% on an organic basis and Service revenue increased 3.4% year-over-year.





Gross profit margin declined 110 basis points year-over-year to 50.5% as a result of a shift in product sales towards Heavy Lifting Technologies (HLT) as well as the mix of service projects in the quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $41.4 million increased 0.7% year-over-year, or 4.6% on an adjusted basis.





Second quarter fiscal 2025 net earnings and diluted EPS were $20.9 million and $0.38 respectively, compared to $17.9 million and $0.33, respectively, in the year-ago period.





Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $33.8 million compared to $34.3 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 160 basis points year-over-year to 23.2% due to gross margin pressures discussed above and the inclusion of DTA, partially offset by a return to normalized profitability at Cortland Biomedical.





















Balance Sheet and Leverage













(US$ in millions)





February 28, 2025









November 30, 2025









February 29, 2024









Cash Balance





$119.5









$130.7









$153.7









Debt Balance





$192.1









$193.3









$244.9









Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA



2







0.5x









0.5x









0.7x













Net debt on February 28, 2025, was $72.6 million, resulting in a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.5x. The company repurchased approximately 220,000 shares of its common stock in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 for a total of $10.2 million under its share repurchase program announced in March 2022.







Outlook







“In light of the macro uncertainty and the prospect of lower economic growth resulting from tariffs or other geopolitical events, we maintain a cautious tone,” concluded Sternlieb. “Nonetheless, given our growth through the first half of fiscal 2025, we are reiterating full-year guidance, including sales and adjusted EBITDA growth of 5 percent at the midpoint.”





The Company is projecting a net sales range of $610 million to $625 million in fiscal 2025. The forecast anticipates organic sales growth of approximately 0% to 2%, with expected adjusted EBITDA in the range of $150 million to $160 million, and free cash flow between $85 million to $95 million. This forecast is based on the Company’s key foreign exchange rate assumptions and assumes that there is no broad-based global recession.







Conference Call Information







An investor conference call is scheduled for 7:30 am CT on March 25, 2025.



www.enerpactoolgroup.com



).









1







Organic sales represent net sales excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates, acquisitions, and divestitures. A reconciliation of organic sales to comparable net sales is presented in the tables accompanying this release.











2







Calculated in accordance with the terms of the Company’s September 2022 Senior Credit Facility.









Safe Harbor Statement







Certain of the above comments represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition to statements with respect to guidance, the terms “outlook,” “guidance,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “objective,” “plan,” “project” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the assumptions and other factors referred to specifically in connection with such statements, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, general economic uncertainty, market conditions in the industrial, oil & gas, energy, power generation, infrastructure, commercial construction, truck and automotive industries, supply chain risks, including disruptions in deliveries from suppliers due to political tensions; impacts from the imposition, or threat of imposition, of tariffs, the impact of geopolitical activity, including the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and international sanctions imposed in response thereto, as well as armed conflicts in the Middle East, including the impact on shipping in the Red Sea, the ability of the Company to achieve its plans or objectives related to its growth strategy, market acceptance of existing and new products, market acceptance of price increases, successful integration of acquisitions, the impact of dispositions and restructurings, the ability of the Company to continue to achieve its plans or objectives related to the PEP program, operating margin risk due to competitive pricing and operating efficiencies, risks related to reliance on independent agents and distributors for the distribution and service of products, material, labor, or overhead cost increases, tax law changes, foreign currency risk, interest rate risk, commodity risk, tariffs, litigation matters, cybersecurity risk, impairment of goodwill or other intangible assets, the Company’s ability to access capital markets and other risks and uncertainties that may be referred to or noted in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including those described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024. Enerpac Tool Group disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.







Non-GAAP Financial Information







This press release contains financial measures that are not measures presented in conformity with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures include organic sales, EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted earnings from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, adjusted operating profit from continuing operations, segment adjusted operating profit and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted corporate expense, adjusted SG&A expense, free cash flow and net debt. This press release includes reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, included in the tables attached to this press release or in footnotes to the tables included in this press release. Management believes the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release are commonly used financial measures for investors to evaluate Enerpac Tool Group’s operating performance and financial position with respect to the periods presented and, when read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated financial statements, present a useful tool to evaluate ongoing operations and provide investors with metrics they can use to evaluate aspects of the Company’s performance from period to period. In addition, these are some of the financial metrics management uses in internal evaluations of the overall performance of the Company’s business. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company’s reported results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.







About Enerpac Tool Group







Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools, services, technology, and solutions provider serving a broad and diverse set of customers and end markets for mission-critical applications in more than 100 countries. The Company makes complex, often hazardous jobs possible safely and efficiently. Enerpac Tool Group’s businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at



www.enerpactoolgroup.com



.





(tables follow)











Enerpac Tool Group Corp.

















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

















(In thousands)













































(Unaudited)





























February 28,













August 31,

























2025





















2024





















Assets



























Current assets

























Cash and cash equivalents





$





119,509













$





167,094

















Accounts receivable, net









111,993

















104,335

















Inventories, net









80,431

















72,887

















Other current assets









37,466

















27,942

















Total current assets









349,399

















372,258









































Property, plant and equipment, net









49,026

















40,285

















Goodwill









277,241

















269,597

















Other intangible assets, net









46,682

















36,058

















Other long-term assets









54,279

















59,130









































Total assets





$





776,627













$





777,328











































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



























Current liabilities

























Current maturities of long-term debt





$





5,000













$





5,000

















Trade accounts payable









43,903

















43,368

















Accrued compensation and benefits









19,080

















25,856

















Income taxes payable









3,207

















5,321

















Other current liabilities









42,842

















49,848

















Total current liabilities









114,032

















129,393









































Long-term debt, net









187,086

















189,503

















Deferred income taxes









8,632

















3,696

















Pension and postretirement benefit liabilities









8,449

















10,073

















Other long-term liabilities









52,450

















52,684

















Total liabilities









370,649

















385,349









































Shareholders' equity

























Capital stock









10,852

















10,847

















Additional paid-in capital









236,019

















235,660

















Retained earnings









290,008

















261,870

















Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(130,901





)













(116,398





)













Stock held in trust









(3,575





)













(3,777





)













Deferred compensation liability









3,575

















3,777

















Total shareholders' equity









405,978

















391,979









































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





776,627













$





777,328























































Enerpac Tool Group Corp.

















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

















(In thousands)





























































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended





















February 28,













February 29,













February 28,













February 29,





















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024



















Net sales





$





145,528









$





138,437













$





290,724









$





280,406

















Cost of products sold









72,097













66,962

















142,641













134,681

















Gross profit









73,431













71,475

















148,083













145,725

























































Selling, general and administrative expenses









41,423













40,723

















83,741













82,938

















Amortization of intangible assets









1,188













833

















2,390













1,657

















Restructuring charges









-













398

















-













2,799

















Impairment & divestiture charges









-













-

















-













147

















Operating profit









30,820













29,521

















61,952













58,184

























































Financing costs, net









2,371













3,711

















5,140













7,408

















Other expense, net









750













543

















1,237













1,535

















Earnings before income tax expense









27,699













25,267

















55,575













49,241

























































Income tax expense









6,798













7,396

















12,951













13,064

















Net earnings from continuing operations









20,901













17,871

















42,624













36,177

















Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes









-













(54





)













-













(622





)













Net earnings





$





20,901









$





17,817













$





42,624









$





35,555



























































Earnings per share from continuing operations











































Basic





$





0.38









$





0.33













$





0.78









$





0.67

















Diluted









0.38













0.33

















0.78













0.66



























































Loss per share from discontinued operations











































Basic





$





-









$





(0.00





)









$





-









$





(0.01





)













Diluted









-













(0.00





)













-













(0.01





)























































Earnings per share











































Basic





$





0.38









$





0.33













$





0.78









$





0.65

















Diluted









0.38













0.33

















0.78













0.65



























































Weighted average common shares outstanding











































Basic









54,397













54,213

















54,319













54,370

















Diluted









54,808













54,685

















54,810













54,846



































Enerpac Tool Group Corp.

















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

















(In thousands)

















(Unaudited)













































Six Months Ended





















February 28,













February 29,

























2025





















2024





















Operating Activities



























Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations









16,108

















12,065

















Cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations









-

















(5,413





)













Cash provided by operating activities





$





16,108













$





6,652











































Investing Activities



























Capital expenditures









(11,517





)













(3,152





)













Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired









(27,196





)













-

















Working capital adjustment from the sale of business assets









-

















(1,133





)













Purchase of business assets









-

















(1,402





)













Cash used in investing activities - continuing operations





$





(38,713





)









$





(5,687





)













Cash used in investing activities





$





(38,713





)









$





(5,687





)







































Financing Activities



























Borrowings on revolving credit facility









14,421

















48,000

















Principal repayments on revolving credit facility









(14,421





)













(16,000





)













Principal repayments on term loan









(2,500





)













(1,250





)













Purchase of treasury shares









(14,555





)













(30,108





)













Stock options, taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards & other









(5,847





)













(205





)













Payment of cash dividend









(2,167





)













(2,178





)













Cash used in financing activities - continuing operations





$





(25,069





)









$





(1,741





)













Cash used in financing activities





$





(25,069





)









$





(1,741





)





































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash









89

















54









































Net decrease from cash and cash equivalents





$





(47,585





)









$





(722





)













Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period









167,094

















154,415

















Cash and cash equivalents - end of period





$





119,509













$





153,693























































Enerpac Tool Group Corp.









































Supplemental Unaudited Data





































Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures for Continuing Operations









































(In thousands)





























































Fiscal 2024













Fiscal 2025

















Q1









Q2









Q3









Q4









TOTAL













Q1









Q2









Q3









Q4









TOTAL













Net Sales























































Industrial Tools & Services Segment





$





137,035









$





134,822









$





145,936









$





153,360











$









571,153















$





140,134









$





140,716









$





-





$





-







$









280,850















Other









4,935













3,615













4,453













5,354















18,357



















5,062













4,812













-









-











9,874

















Enerpac Tool Group









$









141,970













$









138,437













$









150,389













$









158,714













$









589,510

















$









145,196













$









145,528













$









-









$









-









$









290,724





































































% Net Sales Growth (Decline) Year over Year



















































Industrial Tools & Services Segment









7.6





%









3.0





%









1.3





%









0.3





%











2.9









%















2.3





%









4.4





%









-









-











3.3









%











Other









-59.2





%









-67.3





%









-63.3





%









-31.0





%











-57.3









%















2.6





%









33.1





%









-









-











15.5









%













Enerpac Tool Group













1.9









%













-2.5









%













-3.8









%













-1.2









%













-1.5









%

















2.3









%













5.1









%













-













-













3.7









%

































































Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses















































Selling, general and administrative expenses





$





42,216









$





40,723









$





42,101









$





43,524











$









168,565















$





42,318









$





41,423









$





-





$





-







$









83,741















M&A charges









-













-













-













(121





)











(121









)















(152





)









(258





)









-









-











(409









)











ASCEND transformation program charges









(1,093





)









(1,370





)









(1,457





)









(2,109





)











(6,029









)















-













-













-









-











-

















Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses









$









41,123













$









39,353













$









40,644













$









41,294













$









162,415

















$









42,166













$









41,165













$









-









$









-









$









83,332





































































Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses %

















































Enerpac Tool Group











29.0





%









28.4





%









27.0





%









26.0





%











27.6









%















29.0





%









28.3





%









-









-











28.7









%

































































Adjusted Operating profit























































Operating profit





$





28,662









$





29,521









$





33,363









$





30,040











$









121,587















$





31,132









$





30,820









$





-





$





-







$









61,952















Impairment & divestiture charges









147













-













-













-















147



















-













-













-









-











-















Restructuring charges (1)









2,401













398













1,595













3,450















7,843



















-













-













-









-











-















M&A charges









-













-













-













121















121



















152













261













-









-











413















ASCEND transformation program charges









1,229













1,607













2,042













2,168















7,047



















-













-













-









-











-

















Adjusted Operating profit









$









32,439













$









31,526













$









37,000













$









35,779













$









136,745

















$









31,284













$









31,081













$









-









$









-









$









62,365





































































Adjusted Operating profit by Segment























































Industrial Tools & Services Segment





$





38,470









$





38,909









$





43,648









$





42,989











$









164,016















$





38,074









$





38,748









$





-





$





-







$









76,822















Other









2,118













(79





)









1,284













1,120















4,443



















1,319













1,301













-









-











2,620















Corporate / General









(8,149





)









(7,304





)









(7,932





)









(8,330





)











(31,714









)















(8,109





)









(8,968





)









-









-











(17,077









)













Adjusted operating profit









$









32,439













$









31,526













$









37,000













$









35,779













$









136,745

















$









31,284













$









31,081













$









-









$









-









$









62,365





































































Adjusted Operating profit %























































Industrial Tools & Services Segment









28.1





%









28.9





%









29.9





%









28.0





%











28.7









%















27.2





%









27.5





%









-









-











27.4









%











Other









42.9





%









-2.2





%









28.8





%









20.9





%











24.2









%















26.1





%









27.0





%









-









-











26.5









%













Adjusted Operating Profit %













22.8









%













22.8









%













24.6









%













22.5









%













23.2









%

















21.5









%













21.4









%













-













-













21.5









%

































































EBITDA from Continuing Operations (2)























































Net earnings from continuing operations





$





18,305









$





17,871









$





22,621









$





23,409











$









82,207















$





21,723









$





20,901









$





-





$





-







$









42,624















Financing costs, net









3,697













3,711













3,385













2,731















13,524



















2,770













2,371













-









-











5,140















Income tax expense









5,669













7,396













6,813













3,435















23,312



















6,152













6,798













-









-











12,951















Depreciation & amortization









3,426













3,328













3,216













3,304















13,275



















3,514













3,471













-









-











6,985

















EBITDA









$









31,097













$









32,306













$









36,035













$









32,879













$









132,318

















$









34,159













$









33,541













$









-









$









-









$









67,700





































































Adjusted EBITDA























































EBITDA





$





31,097









$





32,306









$





36,035









$





32,879











$









132,318















$





34,159









$





33,541









$





-





$





-







$









67,700















Impairment & divestiture charges









147













-













-













-















147



















-













-













-









-











-















Restructuring charges (1)









2,401













398













1,595













3,450















7,843



















-













-













-









-











-















M&A charges









-













-













-













121















121



















152













261













-









-











413















ASCEND transformation program charges









1,229













1,607













2,042













2,168















7,047



















-













-













-









-











-

















Adjusted EBITDA









$









34,874













$









34,311













$









39,672













$









38,618













$









147,476

















$









34,311













$









33,802













$









-









$









-









$









68,113





































































Adjusted EBITDA by Segment























































Industrial Tools & Services Segment





$





40,880









$





41,443









$





45,706









$





45,629











$









173,659















$





40,807









$





41,313









$





-





$





-







$









82,120















Other









2,324













141













1,497













1,367















5,330



















1,546













1,525













-









-











3,071















Corporate / General









(8,330





)









(7,273





)









(7,531





)









(8,378





)











(31,513









)















(8,042





)









(9,036





)









-









-











(17,078









)













Adjusted EBITDA









$









34,874













$









34,311













$









39,672













$









38,618













$









147,476

















$









34,311













$









33,802













$









-









$









-









$









68,113





































































Adjusted EBITDA %























































Industrial Tools & Services Segment









29.8





%









30.7





%









31.3





%









29.8





%











30.4









%















29.1





%









29.4





%









-









-











29.2









%











Other









47.1





%









3.9





%









33.6





%









25.5





%











29.0









%















30.5





%









31.7





%









-









-











31.1









%













Adjusted EBITDA %













24.6









%













24.8









%













26.4









%













24.3









%













25.0









%

















23.6









%













23.2









%













-













-













23.4









%

































































Notes



:





















































(1) Approximately $0.4 million of the Q4 fiscal 2024 restructuring charges were recorded in cost of products sold.









(2) EBITDA represents net earnings from continuing operations before financing costs, net, income tax expense, and depreciation & amortization. Neither EBITDA nor adjusted EBITDA are calculated based upon generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The amounts included in the EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net earnings, operating profit or operating cash flows. The Company has presented EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because it regularly reviews these performance measures. In addition, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are used by many of our investors and lenders, and are presented as a convenience to them. The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA measures presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.























Enerpac Tool Group Corp.









































Supplemental Unaudited Data





























Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)

































(In thousands)













































Fiscal 2024













Fiscal 2025

















Q1









Q2









TOTAL













Q1









Q2









TOTAL













Net Sales







































Industrial Tools & Services Segment





$





137,035





$





134,822











$









271,857















$





140,134









$





140,716











$









280,850















Other









4,935









3,615















8,550



















5,062













4,812















9,874

















Enerpac Tool Group









$









141,970









$









138,437













$









280,407

















$









145,196













$









145,528













$









290,724





















































Adjustment: Fx Impact on Net Sales







































Industrial Tools & Services Segment





$





1,229





$





(2,863





)





$





(1,634





)









$





-









$





-









$





-













Other









-









-













-

















-













-













-















Enerpac Tool Group









$









1,229









$









(2,863









)









$









(1,634









)













$









-













$









-













$









-





















































Adjustment: Impact from Divestitures or Acquisitions on Net Sales































Industrial Tools & Services Segment









-









-













-

















(3,184





)









(3,185





)









(6,370





)









Other









-









-













-

















-













-













-















Enerpac Tool Group









$









-









$









-













$









-

















$









(3,184









)









$









(3,185









)









$









(6,370









)

















































Organic Sales by Segment (3)







































Industrial Tools & Services Segment





$





138,264





$





131,959











$









270,223















$





136,950









$





137,531











$









274,480















Other









4,935









3,615















8,550



















5,062













4,812















9,874

















Enerpac Tool Group









$









143,199









$









135,574













$









278,773

















$









142,012













$









142,343













$









284,354





















































Organic Sales Growth (Decline) %







































Industrial Tools & Services Segment

























-1.0





%









4.2





%











1.6









%











Other

























2.6





%









33.1





%











15.5









%













Enerpac Tool Group





























-0.8









%













5.0









%













2.0









%

























































































































Net Sales by Product Line







































Product





$





109,856





$





111,557











$









221,412















$





111,149









$





118,692











$









229,841















Service









32,114









26,880















58,994



















34,047













26,836















60,883

















Enerpac Tool Group









$









141,970









$









138,437













$









280,406

















$









145,196













$









145,528













$









290,724





















































Adjustment: Fx Impact on Net Sales







































Product





$





1,115





$





(1,943





)





$





(827





)









$





-









$





-









$





-













Service









113









(920





)









(807





)













-













-













-















Enerpac Tool Group









$









1,229









$









(2,863









)









$









(1,634









)













$









-













$









-













$









-





















































Adjustment: Impact from Divestitures or Acquisitions on Net Sales































Product









-









-













-

















(3,184





)









(3,185





)









(6,370





)









Service









-









-













-

















-













-













-















Enerpac Tool Group









$









-









$









-













$









-

















$









(3,184









)









$









(3,185









)









$









(6,370









)

















































Organic Sales by Product Line (3)







































Product





$





110,971





$





109,614











$









220,585















$





107,965









$





115,507











$









223,471















Service









32,227









25,960















58,187



















34,047













26,836















60,883

















Enerpac Tool Group









$









143,199









$









135,574













$









278,772

















$









142,012













$









142,343













$









284,354





















































Organic Sales Growth (Decline) %







































Product

























-2.7





%









5.4





%











1.3









%











Service

























5.6





%









3.4





%











4.6









%













Enerpac Tool Group





























-0.8









%













5.0









%













2.0









%















































(3) Organic Sales is defined as sales excluding the impact to foreign currency changes and the impact from recent acquisitions and divestitures to net sales.



























Enerpac Tool Group Corp.









































Supplemental Unaudited Data









































Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)













































(In thousands, except for per share amounts)

















































Fiscal 2024













Fiscal 2025





















Q1









Q2









Q3









Q4









TOTAL













Q1









Q2









Q3









Q4









TOTAL

















Adjusted Earnings (4)



























































Net Earnings





$





17,738









$





17,817









$





25,778









$





24,416











$









85,749















$





21,723









$





20,901





$





-





$





-







$









42,624



















(Loss) earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax









(567





)









(54





)









3,157













1,007















3,542



















-













-









-









-











-



















Net Earnings from Continuing Operations





$





18,305









$





17,871









$





22,621









$





23,409











$









82,207















$





21,723









$





20,901





$





-





$





-







$









42,624



















Impairment & divestiture charges









147













-













-













-















147



















-













-









-









-











-



















Restructuring charges (1)









2,401













398













1,595













3,450















7,843



















-













-









-









-











-



















M&A charges









-













-













-













121















121



















152













261









-









-











413



















ASCEND transformation program charges









1,229













1,607













2,042













2,168















7,047



















-













-









-









-











-



















Net tax effect of reconciling items above









(411





)









(185





)









(666





)









(1,683





)











(2,945









)















(4





)









1









-









-











(3









)















Other income tax expense









-













137













-













-















137



















-













-









-









-











-





















Adjusted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations









$









21,671













$









19,828













$









25,592













$









27,465













$









94,557

















$









21,871













$









21,163









$









-









$









-









$









43,034













































































Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share (4)



























































Net Earnings





$





0.32









$





0.33









$





0.47









$





0.44











$









1.56















$





0.40









$





0.38





$





-





$





-







$









0.78



















(Loss) earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax









(0.01





)









(0.00





)









0.06













0.02















0.06



















-













-









-









-











-



















Net Earnings from Continuing Operations





$





0.33









$





0.33









$





0.41









$





0.43











$









1.50















$





0.40









$





0.38





$





-





$





-







$









0.78



















Impairment & divestiture charges, net of tax effect









0.00













-













-













-















0.00



















-













-









-









-











-



















Restructuring charges (1), net of tax effect









0.04













0.00













0.02













0.04















0.11



















-













-









-









-











-



















M&A charges, net of tax effect









-













-













-













0.00















0.00



















0.00













0.00









-









-











0.01



















ASCEND transformation program charges, net of tax effect









0.02













0.03













0.03













0.03















0.11



















-













-









-









-











-



















Other income tax expense









-













0.00













-













-















0.00



















-













-









-









-











-





















Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share from Continuing Operations









$









0.39













$









0.36













$









0.47













$









0.50













$









1.72

















$









0.40













$









0.39









$









-









$









-









$









0.79













































































Notes continued:















(4) Adjusted earnings from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share represent net earnings and diluted earnings per share per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings net of charges or credits for items to be highlighted for comparability purposes. These measures are not calculated based upon GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or diluted earnings per share or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. However, this presentation is important to investors for understanding the operating results of the current portfolio of Enerpac Tool Group companies.







































































For all reconciliations of GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures, the summation of the individual components may not equal the total due to rounding. With respect to the earnings per share reconciliations the impact of share dilution on the calculation of the net earnings or loss per share and discontinued operations per share may result in the summation of these components not equaling the total earnings per share from continuing operations.





























Enerpac Tool Group Corp.

























Supplemental Unaudited Data

























Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP Guidance

























(In millions)





























Fiscal 2025





















Low









High

















Reconciliation of Continuing Operations GAAP Operating Profit





















To Adjusted EBITDA (5)























GAAP Operating profit





$





135









$





147

















Other expense, net









(1





)









(1





)













Depreciation & amortization









16













14

















Adjusted EBITDA





$





150









$





160







































Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow From Operations to Free Cash Flow



















Cash provided by operating activities





$





61









$





76

















Capital expenditures









24













19

















Free Cash Flow





$





85









$





95







































Notes continued:























(5) Management does not provide guidance on certain GAAP financial measures as we are unable to predict and estimate with certainty items such as potential impairments, refinancing costs, business divestiture gains/losses, discrete tax adjustments, or other items impacting GAAP financial metrics. As a result, we have included only those items about which we are aware and are reasonably likely to occur during the guidance period covered.















































