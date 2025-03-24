News & Insights

Stocks
EPAC

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Reports 5.1% Increase in Q2 Fiscal 2025 Net Sales and Strong Earnings Growth

March 24, 2025 — 04:42 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Enerpac Tool Group reported Q2 fiscal 2025 net sales of $146 million, a 5.1% year-over-year increase, with strong organic growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. reported a strong performance in its fiscal second quarter ending February 28, 2025, with net sales of $145.5 million, reflecting a 5.1% increase year-over-year, driven by a 5.0% rise in organic sales. The company's operating profit margin was 21.2%, and adjusted operating profit margin reached 21.4%. Net earnings totaled $20.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, marking a 15% increase in GAAP EPS and an 8% increase in adjusted EPS compared to the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA was $33.8 million, with a margin of 23.2%. The company also repurchased $10 million in shares during the quarter. Despite positive growth, Enerpac expressed caution due to macroeconomic uncertainties, maintaining its full-year sales and adjusted EBITDA growth guidance of 5%. The company anticipates net sales between $610 million and $625 million for fiscal 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Net sales increased by 5.1% year-over-year, indicating strong top-line growth amid a challenging industrial sector.
  • Net earnings rose to $20.9 million, representing a significant 16.7% increase compared to the previous year, reflecting improved profitability.
  • Adjusted EPS increased by 8% year-over-year, demonstrating solid performance in shareholder returns.
  • The company returned $10 million to shareholders through share repurchases, showcasing commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

  • Gross profit margin declined 110 basis points year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability amid a product mix shift.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 160 basis points year-over-year, reflecting pressure on margins and operational challenges.
  • The company has projected organic sales growth of only 0% to 2% for the full year, indicating a cautious outlook amidst macroeconomic uncertainties.

FAQ

What were Enerpac's net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2025?

Enerpac's net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were $146 million, a 5.1% increase year-over-year.

How much did Enerpac return to shareholders?

Enerpac returned $10 million to shareholders through share repurchases during the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

What was the adjusted EBITDA margin for Enerpac?

The adjusted EBITDA margin for Enerpac in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was 23.2%.

How did diluted EPS change compared to the prior year?

Diluted EPS increased by 15% year-over-year, reaching $0.38 for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

What is Enerpac's sales projection for fiscal 2025?

Enerpac projects net sales in the range of $610 million to $625 million for fiscal 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$EPAC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EPAC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$EPAC Insider Trading Activity

$EPAC insiders have traded $EPAC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • E JAMES JR FERLAND sold 1,938 shares for an estimated $85,601

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EPAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $EPAC stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025 Continuing Operations Highlights



*





  • Net sales were $146 million, a 5.1% increase compared to the prior year, with a 5.0% increase in organic sales.

    1



  • Operating profit margin was 21.2% and adjusted operating profit margin was 21.4%


  • Net earnings were $20.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings were $21.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share.


  • GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS increased 15% and 8% year-over-year, respectively.


  • Adjusted EBITDA was $33.8 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.2%.


  • Returned $10 million to shareholders through share repurchases.






*




This press release contains financial measures in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) in addition to non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures are presented in the tables accompanying this release.



MILWAUKEE, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) (the “Company” or “Enerpac”) today announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended February 28, 2025.



“We were pleased with Enerpac’s solid performance in the second quarter – highlighted by strong organic revenue growth of 5% – which continued to outperform the soft industrial sector,” said Paul Sternlieb, Enerpac Tool Group’s President & CEO.














































































Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations

(US$ in millions, except per share)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


February 28,


2025

February 29,


2024

February 28,


2025

February 29,


2024

Net Sales
$145.5

$138.4

$290.7

$280.4

Net Earnings
20.9

17.9

42.6

36.2

Diluted EPS
0.38

0.33

0.78

0.66

Adjusted Diluted EPS
0.39

0.36

0.79

0.76

Adjusted EBITDA
33.8

34.3

68.1

69.2





Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Consolidated Results Comparisons



“Profitability remained at high levels in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, although gross margins were impacted by a mix shift,” said Darren Kozik, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “At the same time, our top-line growth reflected Enerpac’s strong brand and ability to execute in a challenging environment.”



Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were $145.5 million compared to $138.4 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 5.1%. On an organic basis, sales increased 5.0% year-over-year, driven by IT&S organic growth of 4.2% and 33.1% growth at Cortland Biomedical. The strengthening of the U.S. dollar negatively impacted sales by $2.9 million in the period.



Net sales for the Industrial Tools & Services segment (IT&S) increased 4.4%, driven by organic growth and the acquisition of DTA, partially offset by the negative impact of foreign exchange rates. IT&S Product sales increased 4.4% on an organic basis and Service revenue increased 3.4% year-over-year.



Gross profit margin declined 110 basis points year-over-year to 50.5% as a result of a shift in product sales towards Heavy Lifting Technologies (HLT) as well as the mix of service projects in the quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $41.4 million increased 0.7% year-over-year, or 4.6% on an adjusted basis.



Second quarter fiscal 2025 net earnings and diluted EPS were $20.9 million and $0.38 respectively, compared to $17.9 million and $0.33, respectively, in the year-ago period.



Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $33.8 million compared to $34.3 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 160 basis points year-over-year to 23.2% due to gross margin pressures discussed above and the inclusion of DTA, partially offset by a return to normalized profitability at Cortland Biomedical.













































Balance Sheet and Leverage

(US$ in millions)
February 28, 2025

November 30, 2025

February 29, 2024

Cash Balance
$119.5

$130.7

$153.7

Debt Balance
$192.1

$193.3

$244.9

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

2
0.5x

0.5x

0.7x




Net debt on February 28, 2025, was $72.6 million, resulting in a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.5x. The company repurchased approximately 220,000 shares of its common stock in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 for a total of $10.2 million under its share repurchase program announced in March 2022.




Outlook



“In light of the macro uncertainty and the prospect of lower economic growth resulting from tariffs or other geopolitical events, we maintain a cautious tone,” concluded Sternlieb. “Nonetheless, given our growth through the first half of fiscal 2025, we are reiterating full-year guidance, including sales and adjusted EBITDA growth of 5 percent at the midpoint.”



The Company is projecting a net sales range of $610 million to $625 million in fiscal 2025. The forecast anticipates organic sales growth of approximately 0% to 2%, with expected adjusted EBITDA in the range of $150 million to $160 million, and free cash flow between $85 million to $95 million. This forecast is based on the Company’s key foreign exchange rate assumptions and assumes that there is no broad-based global recession.




Conference Call Information



An investor conference call is scheduled for 7:30 am CT on March 25, 2025. Webcast information and conference call materials, including an earnings presentation, are available on the Enerpac Tool Group company website (

www.enerpactoolgroup.com

).





1



Organic sales represent net sales excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates, acquisitions, and divestitures. A reconciliation of organic sales to comparable net sales is presented in the tables accompanying this release.





2



Calculated in accordance with the terms of the Company’s September 2022 Senior Credit Facility.




Safe Harbor Statement



Certain of the above comments represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition to statements with respect to guidance, the terms “outlook,” “guidance,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “objective,” “plan,” “project” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the assumptions and other factors referred to specifically in connection with such statements, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, general economic uncertainty, market conditions in the industrial, oil & gas, energy, power generation, infrastructure, commercial construction, truck and automotive industries, supply chain risks, including disruptions in deliveries from suppliers due to political tensions; impacts from the imposition, or threat of imposition, of tariffs, the impact of geopolitical activity, including the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and international sanctions imposed in response thereto, as well as armed conflicts in the Middle East, including the impact on shipping in the Red Sea, the ability of the Company to achieve its plans or objectives related to its growth strategy, market acceptance of existing and new products, market acceptance of price increases, successful integration of acquisitions, the impact of dispositions and restructurings, the ability of the Company to continue to achieve its plans or objectives related to the PEP program, operating margin risk due to competitive pricing and operating efficiencies, risks related to reliance on independent agents and distributors for the distribution and service of products, material, labor, or overhead cost increases, tax law changes, foreign currency risk, interest rate risk, commodity risk, tariffs, litigation matters, cybersecurity risk, impairment of goodwill or other intangible assets, the Company’s ability to access capital markets and other risks and uncertainties that may be referred to or noted in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including those described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024. Enerpac Tool Group disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.




Non-GAAP Financial Information



This press release contains financial measures that are not measures presented in conformity with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures include organic sales, EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted earnings from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, adjusted operating profit from continuing operations, segment adjusted operating profit and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted corporate expense, adjusted SG&A expense, free cash flow and net debt. This press release includes reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, included in the tables attached to this press release or in footnotes to the tables included in this press release. Management believes the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release are commonly used financial measures for investors to evaluate Enerpac Tool Group’s operating performance and financial position with respect to the periods presented and, when read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated financial statements, present a useful tool to evaluate ongoing operations and provide investors with metrics they can use to evaluate aspects of the Company’s performance from period to period. In addition, these are some of the financial metrics management uses in internal evaluations of the overall performance of the Company’s business. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company’s reported results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.




About Enerpac Tool Group



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools, services, technology, and solutions provider serving a broad and diverse set of customers and end markets for mission-critical applications in more than 100 countries. The Company makes complex, often hazardous jobs possible safely and efficiently. Enerpac Tool Group’s businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at

www.enerpactoolgroup.com

.



(tables follow)




































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Enerpac Tool Group Corp.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


(In thousands)








(Unaudited)





February 28,


August 31,




2025




2024



Assets




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents
$
119,509


$
167,094


Accounts receivable, net

111,993



104,335


Inventories, net

80,431



72,887


Other current assets

37,466



27,942


Total current assets

349,399



372,258







Property, plant and equipment, net

49,026



40,285


Goodwill

277,241



269,597


Other intangible assets, net

46,682



36,058


Other long-term assets

54,279



59,130







Total assets
$
776,627


$
777,328








Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity




Current liabilities




Current maturities of long-term debt
$
5,000


$
5,000


Trade accounts payable

43,903



43,368


Accrued compensation and benefits

19,080



25,856


Income taxes payable

3,207



5,321


Other current liabilities

42,842



49,848


Total current liabilities

114,032



129,393







Long-term debt, net

187,086



189,503


Deferred income taxes

8,632



3,696


Pension and postretirement benefit liabilities

8,449



10,073


Other long-term liabilities

52,450



52,684


Total liabilities

370,649



385,349







Shareholders' equity




Capital stock

10,852



10,847


Additional paid-in capital

236,019



235,660


Retained earnings

290,008



261,870


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(130,901
)


(116,398
)

Stock held in trust

(3,575
)


(3,777
)

Deferred compensation liability

3,575



3,777


Total shareholders' equity

405,978



391,979







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
776,627


$
777,328






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Enerpac Tool Group Corp.


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings


(In thousands)












Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



February 28,


February 29,


February 28,


February 29,



2025



2024



2025



2024


Net sales
$
145,528

$
138,437


$
290,724

$
280,406


Cost of products sold

72,097


66,962



142,641


134,681


Gross profit

73,431


71,475



148,083


145,725











Selling, general and administrative expenses

41,423


40,723



83,741


82,938


Amortization of intangible assets

1,188


833



2,390


1,657


Restructuring charges

-


398



-


2,799


Impairment & divestiture charges

-


-



-


147


Operating profit

30,820


29,521



61,952


58,184











Financing costs, net

2,371


3,711



5,140


7,408


Other expense, net

750


543



1,237


1,535


Earnings before income tax expense

27,699


25,267



55,575


49,241











Income tax expense

6,798


7,396



12,951


13,064


Net earnings from continuing operations

20,901


17,871



42,624


36,177


Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

-


(54
)


-


(622
)

Net earnings
$
20,901

$
17,817


$
42,624

$
35,555












Earnings per share from continuing operations








Basic
$
0.38

$
0.33


$
0.78

$
0.67


Diluted

0.38


0.33



0.78


0.66












Loss per share from discontinued operations








Basic
$
-

$
(0.00
)

$
-

$
(0.01
)

Diluted

-


(0.00
)


-


(0.01
)











Earnings per share








Basic
$
0.38

$
0.33


$
0.78

$
0.65


Diluted

0.38


0.33



0.78


0.65












Weighted average common shares outstanding








Basic

54,397


54,213



54,319


54,370


Diluted

54,808


54,685



54,810


54,846
























































































































































































































































































































































Enerpac Tool Group Corp.


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


(In thousands)


(Unaudited)








Six Months Ended



February 28,


February 29,




2025




2024



Operating Activities




Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations

16,108



12,065


Cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations

-



(5,413
)

Cash provided by operating activities
$
16,108


$
6,652








Investing Activities




Capital expenditures

(11,517
)


(3,152
)

Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(27,196
)


-


Working capital adjustment from the sale of business assets

-



(1,133
)

Purchase of business assets

-



(1,402
)

Cash used in investing activities - continuing operations
$
(38,713
)

$
(5,687
)

Cash used in investing activities
$
(38,713
)

$
(5,687
)







Financing Activities




Borrowings on revolving credit facility

14,421



48,000


Principal repayments on revolving credit facility

(14,421
)


(16,000
)

Principal repayments on term loan

(2,500
)


(1,250
)

Purchase of treasury shares

(14,555
)


(30,108
)

Stock options, taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards & other

(5,847
)


(205
)

Payment of cash dividend

(2,167
)


(2,178
)

Cash used in financing activities - continuing operations
$
(25,069
)

$
(1,741
)

Cash used in financing activities
$
(25,069
)

$
(1,741
)






Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

89



54







Net decrease from cash and cash equivalents
$
(47,585
)

$
(722
)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

167,094



154,415


Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$
119,509


$
153,693















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Enerpac Tool Group Corp.








Supplemental Unaudited Data







Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures for Continuing Operations







(In thousands)













Fiscal 2024


Fiscal 2025



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

TOTAL


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

TOTAL


Net Sales











Industrial Tools & Services Segment
$
137,035

$
134,822

$
145,936

$
153,360


$

571,153


$
140,134

$
140,716

$
-
$
-

$

280,850

Other

4,935


3,615


4,453


5,354



18,357



5,062


4,812


-

-


9,874


Enerpac Tool Group

$

141,970


$

138,437


$

150,389


$

158,714


$

589,510



$

145,196


$

145,528


$

-

$

-

$

290,724














% Net Sales Growth (Decline) Year over Year










Industrial Tools & Services Segment

7.6
%

3.0
%

1.3
%

0.3
%


2.9

%


2.3
%

4.4
%

-

-


3.3

%

Other

-59.2
%

-67.3
%

-63.3
%

-31.0
%


-57.3

%


2.6
%

33.1
%

-

-


15.5

%


Enerpac Tool Group


1.9

%


-2.5

%


-3.8

%


-1.2

%


-1.5

%



2.3

%


5.1

%


-


-


3.7

%














Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses









Selling, general and administrative expenses
$
42,216

$
40,723

$
42,101

$
43,524


$

168,565


$
42,318

$
41,423

$
-
$
-

$

83,741

M&A charges

-


-


-


(121
)


(121

)


(152
)

(258
)

-

-


(409

)

ASCEND transformation program charges

(1,093
)

(1,370
)

(1,457
)

(2,109
)


(6,029

)


-


-


-

-


-


Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses

$

41,123


$

39,353


$

40,644


$

41,294


$

162,415



$

42,166


$

41,165


$

-

$

-

$

83,332














Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses %










Enerpac Tool Group

29.0
%

28.4
%

27.0
%

26.0
%


27.6

%


29.0
%

28.3
%

-

-


28.7

%














Adjusted Operating profit











Operating profit
$
28,662

$
29,521

$
33,363

$
30,040


$

121,587


$
31,132

$
30,820

$
-
$
-

$

61,952

Impairment & divestiture charges

147


-


-


-



147



-


-


-

-


-

Restructuring charges (1)

2,401


398


1,595


3,450



7,843



-


-


-

-


-

M&A charges

-


-


-


121



121



152


261


-

-


413

ASCEND transformation program charges

1,229


1,607


2,042


2,168



7,047



-


-


-

-


-


Adjusted Operating profit

$

32,439


$

31,526


$

37,000


$

35,779


$

136,745



$

31,284


$

31,081


$

-

$

-

$

62,365














Adjusted Operating profit by Segment











Industrial Tools & Services Segment
$
38,470

$
38,909

$
43,648

$
42,989


$

164,016


$
38,074

$
38,748

$
-
$
-

$

76,822

Other

2,118


(79
)

1,284


1,120



4,443



1,319


1,301


-

-


2,620

Corporate / General

(8,149
)

(7,304
)

(7,932
)

(8,330
)


(31,714

)


(8,109
)

(8,968
)

-

-


(17,077

)


Adjusted operating profit

$

32,439


$

31,526


$

37,000


$

35,779


$

136,745



$

31,284


$

31,081


$

-

$

-

$

62,365














Adjusted Operating profit %











Industrial Tools & Services Segment

28.1
%

28.9
%

29.9
%

28.0
%


28.7

%


27.2
%

27.5
%

-

-


27.4

%

Other

42.9
%

-2.2
%

28.8
%

20.9
%


24.2

%


26.1
%

27.0
%

-

-


26.5

%


Adjusted Operating Profit %


22.8

%


22.8

%


24.6

%


22.5

%


23.2

%



21.5

%


21.4

%


-


-


21.5

%














EBITDA from Continuing Operations (2)











Net earnings from continuing operations
$
18,305

$
17,871

$
22,621

$
23,409


$

82,207


$
21,723

$
20,901

$
-
$
-

$

42,624

Financing costs, net

3,697


3,711


3,385


2,731



13,524



2,770


2,371


-

-


5,140

Income tax expense

5,669


7,396


6,813


3,435



23,312



6,152


6,798


-

-


12,951

Depreciation & amortization

3,426


3,328


3,216


3,304



13,275



3,514


3,471


-

-


6,985


EBITDA

$

31,097


$

32,306


$

36,035


$

32,879


$

132,318



$

34,159


$

33,541


$

-

$

-

$

67,700














Adjusted EBITDA











EBITDA
$
31,097

$
32,306

$
36,035

$
32,879


$

132,318


$
34,159

$
33,541

$
-
$
-

$

67,700

Impairment & divestiture charges

147


-


-


-



147



-


-


-

-


-

Restructuring charges (1)

2,401


398


1,595


3,450



7,843



-


-


-

-


-

M&A charges

-


-


-


121



121



152


261


-

-


413

ASCEND transformation program charges

1,229


1,607


2,042


2,168



7,047



-


-


-

-


-


Adjusted EBITDA

$

34,874


$

34,311


$

39,672


$

38,618


$

147,476



$

34,311


$

33,802


$

-

$

-

$

68,113














Adjusted EBITDA by Segment











Industrial Tools & Services Segment
$
40,880

$
41,443

$
45,706

$
45,629


$

173,659


$
40,807

$
41,313

$
-
$
-

$

82,120

Other

2,324


141


1,497


1,367



5,330



1,546


1,525


-

-


3,071

Corporate / General

(8,330
)

(7,273
)

(7,531
)

(8,378
)


(31,513

)


(8,042
)

(9,036
)

-

-


(17,078

)


Adjusted EBITDA

$

34,874


$

34,311


$

39,672


$

38,618


$

147,476



$

34,311


$

33,802


$

-

$

-

$

68,113














Adjusted EBITDA %











Industrial Tools & Services Segment

29.8
%

30.7
%

31.3
%

29.8
%


30.4

%


29.1
%

29.4
%

-

-


29.2

%

Other

47.1
%

3.9
%

33.6
%

25.5
%


29.0

%


30.5
%

31.7
%

-

-


31.1

%


Adjusted EBITDA %


24.6

%


24.8

%


26.4

%


24.3

%


25.0

%



23.6

%


23.2

%


-


-


23.4

%














Notes

:











(1) Approximately $0.4 million of the Q4 fiscal 2024 restructuring charges were recorded in cost of products sold.

(2) EBITDA represents net earnings from continuing operations before financing costs, net, income tax expense, and depreciation & amortization. Neither EBITDA nor adjusted EBITDA are calculated based upon generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The amounts included in the EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net earnings, operating profit or operating cash flows. The Company has presented EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because it regularly reviews these performance measures. In addition, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are used by many of our investors and lenders, and are presented as a convenience to them. The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA measures presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Enerpac Tool Group Corp.








Supplemental Unaudited Data





Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)





(In thousands)









Fiscal 2024


Fiscal 2025



Q1

Q2

TOTAL


Q1

Q2

TOTAL


Net Sales







Industrial Tools & Services Segment
$
137,035
$
134,822


$

271,857


$
140,134

$
140,716


$

280,850

Other

4,935

3,615



8,550



5,062


4,812



9,874


Enerpac Tool Group

$

141,970

$

138,437


$

280,407



$

145,196


$

145,528


$

290,724










Adjustment: Fx Impact on Net Sales







Industrial Tools & Services Segment
$
1,229
$
(2,863
)
$
(1,634
)

$
-

$
-

$
-

Other

-

-


-



-


-


-


Enerpac Tool Group

$

1,229

$

(2,863

)

$

(1,634

)


$

-


$

-


$

-










Adjustment: Impact from Divestitures or Acquisitions on Net Sales





Industrial Tools & Services Segment

-

-


-



(3,184
)

(3,185
)

(6,370
)

Other

-

-


-



-


-


-


Enerpac Tool Group

$

-

$

-


$

-



$

(3,184

)

$

(3,185

)

$

(6,370

)










Organic Sales by Segment (3)







Industrial Tools & Services Segment
$
138,264
$
131,959


$

270,223


$
136,950

$
137,531


$

274,480

Other

4,935

3,615



8,550



5,062


4,812



9,874


Enerpac Tool Group

$

143,199

$

135,574


$

278,773



$

142,012


$

142,343


$

284,354










Organic Sales Growth (Decline) %







Industrial Tools & Services Segment





-1.0
%

4.2
%


1.6

%

Other





2.6
%

33.1
%


15.5

%


Enerpac Tool Group






-0.8

%


5.0

%


2.0

%


























Net Sales by Product Line







Product
$
109,856
$
111,557


$

221,412


$
111,149

$
118,692


$

229,841

Service

32,114

26,880



58,994



34,047


26,836



60,883


Enerpac Tool Group

$

141,970

$

138,437


$

280,406



$

145,196


$

145,528


$

290,724










Adjustment: Fx Impact on Net Sales







Product
$
1,115
$
(1,943
)
$
(827
)

$
-

$
-

$
-

Service

113

(920
)

(807
)


-


-


-


Enerpac Tool Group

$

1,229

$

(2,863

)

$

(1,634

)


$

-


$

-


$

-










Adjustment: Impact from Divestitures or Acquisitions on Net Sales





Product

-

-


-



(3,184
)

(3,185
)

(6,370
)

Service

-

-


-



-


-


-


Enerpac Tool Group

$

-

$

-


$

-



$

(3,184

)

$

(3,185

)

$

(6,370

)










Organic Sales by Product Line (3)







Product
$
110,971
$
109,614


$

220,585


$
107,965

$
115,507


$

223,471

Service

32,227

25,960



58,187



34,047


26,836



60,883


Enerpac Tool Group

$

143,199

$

135,574


$

278,772



$

142,012


$

142,343


$

284,354










Organic Sales Growth (Decline) %







Product





-2.7
%

5.4
%


1.3

%

Service





5.6
%

3.4
%


4.6

%


Enerpac Tool Group






-0.8

%


5.0

%


2.0

%









(3) Organic Sales is defined as sales excluding the impact to foreign currency changes and the impact from recent acquisitions and divestitures to net sales.































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Enerpac Tool Group Corp.








Supplemental Unaudited Data








Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)








(In thousands, except for per share amounts)









Fiscal 2024


Fiscal 2025



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

TOTAL


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

TOTAL


Adjusted Earnings (4)












Net Earnings
$
17,738

$
17,817

$
25,778

$
24,416


$

85,749


$
21,723

$
20,901
$
-
$
-

$

42,624


(Loss) earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax

(567
)

(54
)

3,157


1,007



3,542



-


-

-

-


-


Net Earnings from Continuing Operations
$
18,305

$
17,871

$
22,621

$
23,409


$

82,207


$
21,723

$
20,901
$
-
$
-

$

42,624


Impairment & divestiture charges

147


-


-


-



147



-


-

-

-


-


Restructuring charges (1)

2,401


398


1,595


3,450



7,843



-


-

-

-


-


M&A charges

-


-


-


121



121



152


261

-

-


413


ASCEND transformation program charges

1,229


1,607


2,042


2,168



7,047



-


-

-

-


-


Net tax effect of reconciling items above

(411
)

(185
)

(666
)

(1,683
)


(2,945

)


(4
)

1

-

-


(3

)

Other income tax expense

-


137


-


-



137



-


-

-

-


-



Adjusted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations

$

21,671


$

19,828


$

25,592


$

27,465


$

94,557



$

21,871


$

21,163

$

-

$

-

$

43,034
















Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share (4)












Net Earnings
$
0.32

$
0.33

$
0.47

$
0.44


$

1.56


$
0.40

$
0.38
$
-
$
-

$

0.78


(Loss) earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax

(0.01
)

(0.00
)

0.06


0.02



0.06



-


-

-

-


-


Net Earnings from Continuing Operations
$
0.33

$
0.33

$
0.41

$
0.43


$

1.50


$
0.40

$
0.38
$
-
$
-

$

0.78


Impairment & divestiture charges, net of tax effect

0.00


-


-


-



0.00



-


-

-

-


-


Restructuring charges (1), net of tax effect

0.04


0.00


0.02


0.04



0.11



-


-

-

-


-


M&A charges, net of tax effect

-


-


-


0.00



0.00



0.00


0.00

-

-


0.01


ASCEND transformation program charges, net of tax effect

0.02


0.03


0.03


0.03



0.11



-


-

-

-


-


Other income tax expense

-


0.00


-


-



0.00



-


-

-

-


-



Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share from Continuing Operations

$

0.39


$

0.36


$

0.47


$

0.50


$

1.72



$

0.40


$

0.39

$

-

$

-

$

0.79
















Notes continued:

(4) Adjusted earnings from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share represent net earnings and diluted earnings per share per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings net of charges or credits for items to be highlighted for comparability purposes. These measures are not calculated based upon GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or diluted earnings per share or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. However, this presentation is important to investors for understanding the operating results of the current portfolio of Enerpac Tool Group companies.















For all reconciliations of GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures, the summation of the individual components may not equal the total due to rounding. With respect to the earnings per share reconciliations the impact of share dilution on the calculation of the net earnings or loss per share and discontinued operations per share may result in the summation of these components not equaling the total earnings per share from continuing operations.


































































































































































Enerpac Tool Group Corp.




Supplemental Unaudited Data




Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP Guidance




(In millions)





Fiscal 2025



Low

High


Reconciliation of Continuing Operations GAAP Operating Profit



To Adjusted EBITDA (5)



GAAP Operating profit
$
135

$
147


Other expense, net

(1
)

(1
)

Depreciation & amortization

16


14


Adjusted EBITDA
$
150

$
160







Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow From Operations to Free Cash Flow


Cash provided by operating activities
$
61

$
76


Capital expenditures

24


19


Free Cash Flow
$
85

$
95







Notes continued:



(5) Management does not provide guidance on certain GAAP financial measures as we are unable to predict and estimate with certainty items such as potential impairments, refinancing costs, business divestiture gains/losses, discrete tax adjustments, or other items impacting GAAP financial metrics. As a result, we have included only those items about which we are aware and are reasonably likely to occur during the guidance period covered.












This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

EPAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.