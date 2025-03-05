Enerpac Tool Group Corp. to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings on March 24, 2025

Enerpac Tool Group will release Q2 fiscal 2025 earnings on March 24, with a conference call on March 25.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. announced that it will release its second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on March 24, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on March 25, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, with a webcast available for investors on the company's website. A replay of the call will be accessible for 90 days. Enerpac Tool Group, founded in 1910 and based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading provider of industrial tools and solutions globally, focusing on high-pressure hydraulic tools and safety in managing heavy loads. The company trades under the symbol EPAC on the NYSE.

When will Enerpac Tool Group release its Q2 fiscal 2025 earnings?

Enerpac Tool Group will release its second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings after the market closes on March 24, 2025.

What time is the conference call for the earnings results?

The conference call to discuss the earnings results is scheduled for March 25, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

How can I access theearnings conference call

A real-time webcast of theearnings conference callcan be accessed via the Investors section on Enerpac’s website.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the call for 90 days.

Where is Enerpac Tool Group headquartered?

Enerpac Tool Group is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) announced today that it will release its second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings after the market closes on Monday, March 24, 2025. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, March 25, 2024, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. CT.





A real-time webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website



here



. For those who are unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call for 90 days.









About Enerpac Tool Group









Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools, services, technology and solutions provider serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company makes complex, often hazardous jobs possible safely and efficiently. Enerpac Tool Group’s businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at



www.enerpactoolgroup.com



.





Contact:





Travis Williams





Senior Director, Investor Relations





262.293.1913



