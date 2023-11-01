Enerpac Tool Group Corp - (EPAC) Price Target Increased by 105.88% to 35.70

The average one-year price target for Enerpac Tool Group Corp - (NYSE:EPAC) has been revised to 35.70 / share. This is an increase of 105.88% from the prior estimate of 17.34 dated October 13, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.15% from the latest reported closing price of 28.30 / share.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp - Declares $0.04 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $0.04 per share. Shareholders of record as of October 6, 2023 received the payment on October 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $28.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.18%, the lowest has been 0.14%, and the highest has been 0.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.03 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enerpac Tool Group Corp -. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPAC is 0.14%, a decrease of 0.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 67,355K shares. The put/call ratio of EPAC is 2.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 5,018K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,043K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAC by 1.59% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,012K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,155K shares, representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAC by 0.98% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,786K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,800K shares, representing a decrease of 26.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAC by 20.65% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,343K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,343K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools and services company serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company's businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.