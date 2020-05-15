Enerpac Tool (EPAC) to Redeem Notes, Lower Interest Expenses

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC announced yesterday that it is opting for early redemption of its 5.625% senior notes and served notices for the same to the holders. These notes are due to mature in 2022.



The redemption is expected to lower the company’s annual interest expenses by $10 million.



Notably, the company’s shares increased 2.47% yesterday, ending the trading session at $14.50.



As noted, the voluntary redemption is in accordance with Apr 16, 2012 dated Indenture associated with the notes.



The company’s outstanding balance of 5.625% senior notes (set to expire in 2022) is worth $287.6 million. The company offers to pay 100% of principal amount as well as interest (accoutred and unpaid) for each senior note. The redemption date is set at Jun 15, 2020.



Amounts secured from $400 million of revolving credit facility will be used for redeeming the notes.



Notably. Enerpac Tool exited second-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Feb 29, 2020) with long-term debt of $286.4 million. Its net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 1.3x at second-quarter end versus 2.1x at the end of the year-ago quarter.



With a market capitalization of $845.4 million, Enerpac Tool currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It is poised to gain from restructuring measures, growth in the medical business and product development. However, risks arising from uncertainties in its end markets due to coronavirus-related issues are concerns.



In the past three months, the company’s stock price decreased 41.8% compared with the industry’s fall of 34.2%.







In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Enerpac Tool’s earnings have been lowered by 40% to 45 cents per share for fiscal 2020 (ending August 2020) and by 29.2% to 75 cents for fiscal 2021 (ending August 2021).



