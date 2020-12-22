Enerpac Tool (EPAC) Q1 Earnings Meet, Sales Lag Estimates

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC reported mixed results for first-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Nov 30, 2020). Its earnings were in line with estimates, while sales lagged the same by 1.9%.



Notably, the company’s share price declined 3% yesterday, ending the trading session at $22.12.



In the quarter, its adjusted earnings per share were 9 cents, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line declined 25% from the year-ago quarter’s 12 cents.



The company’s earnings improved from 2 cents recorded in the previous quarter.

Revenue Detail

In the reported quarter, the company’s revenues were $119.4 million, reflecting an 18.6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The top line also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $121.7 million. The performance was adversely impacted by the pandemic, weak oil & gas prices, and divestiture impact.



Notably, the company’s revenues improved 7.3% from the previous quarter.



Organic sales in the quarter were down 18% year over year due to a 25% fall in service revenues and a 16% decline in product sales. Divestitures/acquisitions (net) adversely impacted revenues by 2%, while movements in foreign currency had a positive impact of $1.5 million on the results.



New products accounted for nearly 10% of quarterly sales. Notably, the company launched three product families during the quarter.



The segmental information is briefly discussed below.



Industrial Tools & Services (93.9% of first-quarter fiscal 2021 net sales): Revenues in the quarter totaled $112.2 million, reflecting a 17.3% decline from the year-ago figure. The segment’s core sales decreased 17%, while divestitures/acquisitions (net) had an adverse impact of 2%. Foreign currency translation boosted the segment’s sales by 2%.



The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the adverse impacts of the pandemic on demand as well as due to weak oil prices.



Geographically, the segment’s core sales decreased in low 20% in the Asia Pacific and increased in low-single digits in Europe. In the Americas, core sales were down in high-teens and in mid 30% in the Middle East on a year-over-year basis.



Other (6.1% of first-quarter fiscal 2021 net sales): Revenues in the segment totaled $7.3 million, down 34.5% from the year-ago figure.

Margin Profile

In the reported quarter, Enerpac Tool’s cost of sales decreased 17.7% year over year to $64.2 million. It represented 53.7% of the quarter’s net sales compared with 53.2% in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit declined 19.5% year over year to $55.3 million. Gross margin declined 50 basis points (bps) year over year to 46.3%. Selling, administrative and engineering expenses decreased 15.7% year over year to $43.7 million.



Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $14.6 million, down 24.9% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.2% compared with 13.3% in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted operating income was $9.4 million in the quarter, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 37.2%. Adjusted operating margin in the quarter was 7.9% compared with 10.2% in the year-ago quarter. Net financing costs declined 74.5% year over year to $1.7 million.



Enerpac Tool benefited from $6 million in cost savings realized from the temporary actions undertaken by the company.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting first-quarter fiscal 2021, Enerpac Tool’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $158.6 million, up 4.2% from $152.2 million at the end of the last reported quarter. Long-term debt was stable sequentially at $255 million.



The company’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 1.9X at the end of the first quarter, marking an increase from 1.8X at the fourth-quarter end.



The company generated net cash of $8.9 million from its operating activities in the first quarter, reflecting an increase from $4.1 million used in the year-ago quarter. Capital spending totaled $1.9 million, down 40.2% year over year. During the quarter, the company refrained from repurchasing its shares, while paid out cash dividends of $2.4 million.

Outlook

Enerpac Tool is still wary about the uncertainties related to the coronavirus outbreak and, hence, refrained from providing projections for fiscal 2021 (ending Aug 31, 2021). However, the company anticipates the quarter’s results to follow the first-quarter trend.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Price and Consensus

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. price-consensus-chart | Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

With a market capitalization of $1.4 billion, Enerpac Tool currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Industrial Products sector are Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. LECO and Graco Inc. GGG. While Altra Industrial currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), both Lincoln Electric and Graco carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for these stocks have improved for the current year. Further, earnings surprise for the last reported quarter was 77.55% for Altra Industrial, 39.24% for Lincoln Electric and 40.48% for Graco.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Graco Inc. (GGG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.