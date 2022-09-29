Enerpac (EPAC) Q4 Earnings and Revenue Surpass Estimates

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Aug 31, 2022) results. Earnings and revenues beat estimates by 42.3% and 2.9%, respectively.



EPAC’s adjusted earnings per share were 37 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents. The bottom line increased 94.7% from 19 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue Details

In the reported quarter, Enerpac Tool’s revenues were $151.8 million, reflecting a 4.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The top line gained from a healthy performance at the Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments.



The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $148 million.



Organic sales in the quarter under review were up 10% year over year, driven by 12% growth in product sales. Service revenues increased 3%. Movements in foreign currency had an adverse impact of 6% on the quarter’s revenues.



The segmental information is briefly discussed below.



Industrial Tools & Services (92% of fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 net sales): Revenues in the reported quarter totaled $139.7 million, reflecting a 4% increase from the year-ago figure. Year-over-year revenue growth was driven by market recovery from the pandemic worldwide and the impacts of pricing actions taken by EPAC.



Other (8% of net sales in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022): Revenues in the segment totaled $12.1 million, up 14% from the year-ago quarter’s number.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Price and Consensus

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. price-consensus-chart | Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Quote

Margin Profile

In the reported quarter, Enerpac Tool’s cost of sales decreased 1.4% year over year to $78.1 million. It represented 51.4% of the quarter’s net sales compared with 54.5% in the year-ago quarter. The gross profit increased 11.2% to $73.7 million. The gross margin jumped 300 basis points to 48.6%.



The gross profit results in the quarter benefited from higher sales, partially offset by impacts of inflationary and supply-chain issues.



Selling, administrative and engineering expenses increased 20.8% year over year to $54.6 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $32.1 million, up 75.4%. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.1% compared with 16.6% in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted operating income was $27.2 million in the reported quarter, reflecting an increase from $19.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating margin was 17.9% compared with 13.2% in the year-ago quarter. Net financing costs increased 88.9% to $1.7 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While exiting fiscal 2022, Enerpac Tool’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $120.7 million, down 14% from $140.4 million at the end of fiscal 2021. Long-term debt increased 14.3% sequentially to $200 million.



In the reported quarter, EPAC’s borrowing from the revolving credit facility was $40 million, and repayment on the same source was nil. Its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 0.9X at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter compared with 1.1X at the end of the fiscal third quarter.



Enerpac Tool generated net cash of $44.5 million for its operating activities in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. EPAC generated net operating cash of $29.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Capital spending totaled $1.4 million, down 44% from $2.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Free cash inflow in the quarter was $43.1 million compared with a cash inflow of $27 million in the year-ago quarter.



In the quarter, EPAC did not pay out any cash dividend.

Outlook

Enerpac Tool anticipates its focus on growth and the ASCEND initiatives to be beneficial for fiscal 2023 (ending August 2023). Headwinds related to the global macroeconomic environment and unfavorable movements in foreign currency remain a concern.



For fiscal 2023, Enerpac Tool currently anticipates sales to be $565-$585 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $113-$123 million, including an ASCEND EBITDA benefit of $12-$18 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

EPAC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



AIT’s earnings estimates have increased 6.7% for fiscal 2023 (ending June 2023) in the past 60 days. Its shares have risen 3.7% in the past three months.



Eaton Corporation plc ETN presently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ETN’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 1.4%, on average.



In the past 60 days, Eaton’s earnings estimates have increased 1.1% for 2022. The stock has rallied 6.2% in the past three months.



IDEX Corporation IEX presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. IEX’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 4.6%, on average.



In the past 60 days, IDEX’s earnings estimates have increased 1.1% for 2022. The stock has rallied 11.7% in the past three months.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT): Free Stock Analysis Report



IDEX Corporation (IEX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.