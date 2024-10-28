Enero Group Gains New Substantial Shareholder

Enero Group Limited (AU:EGG) has released an update.

Mercer Investments (Australia) Limited has become a substantial holder in Enero Group Limited, acquiring a 5.001% voting power through the Mercer Australian Small Companies Fund and TSA Equity Fund #1. This move highlights increasing interest in Enero Group’s potential, making it a notable player to watch in the financial markets.

