Enero Group Gains New Substantial Shareholder

October 28, 2024 — 01:27 am EDT

Enero Group Limited (AU:EGG) has released an update.

Mercer Investments (Australia) Limited has become a substantial holder in Enero Group Limited, acquiring a 5.001% voting power through the Mercer Australian Small Companies Fund and TSA Equity Fund #1. This move highlights increasing interest in Enero Group’s potential, making it a notable player to watch in the financial markets.

