EnergyPathways Voting Rights Shift as Fund Reduces Stake

EnergyPathways PLC has seen a shift in voting rights, with Luxembourg-based NONFINITE SA Sicav-SIF Absolute Return Fund decreasing its stake from 9.50% to 8.98%. This change highlights the dynamic nature of shareholder positions within the company, reflecting ongoing movements in the financial markets.

