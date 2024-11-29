EnergyPathways Voting Rights Shift as Fund Reduces Stake

Dial Square Investments PLC (GB:EPP) has released an update.
EnergyPathways PLC has seen a shift in voting rights, with Luxembourg-based NONFINITE SA Sicav-SIF Absolute Return Fund decreasing its stake from 9.50% to 8.98%. This change highlights the dynamic nature of shareholder positions within the company, reflecting ongoing movements in the financial markets.
