EnergyPathways PLC Voting Rights Update

Dial Square Investments PLC (GB:EPP) has released an update.

EnergyPathways PLC has announced a change in its voting rights structure following a recent notification from Painkalac Holdings Pty Ltd. The Australian company now holds 5.95% of EnergyPathways’ voting rights, down from a previous 6.26%. This shift highlights ongoing adjustments in shareholder positions within the company.

