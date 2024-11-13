EnergyPathways PLC Voting Rights Update

News & Insights

November 13, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

Dial Square Investments PLC (GB:EPP) has released an update.

EnergyPathways PLC has announced a change in its voting rights structure following a recent notification from Painkalac Holdings Pty Ltd. The Australian company now holds 5.95% of EnergyPathways’ voting rights, down from a previous 6.26%. This shift highlights ongoing adjustments in shareholder positions within the company.

