News & Insights

Stocks

EnergyPathways PLC Expands Share Capital with Warrant Exercise

November 01, 2024 — 04:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dial Square Investments PLC (GB:EPP) has released an update.

EnergyPathways PLC has announced the exercise of 2,502,500 warrants, raising £102,600 for the company as it gears up for the admission of these shares to AIM on 6 November 2024. This move increases the company’s total share capital to 163,707,845 ordinary shares, influencing shareholder voting rights. The newly issued shares will align with existing shares, potentially affecting market dynamics for the energy transition firm.

For further insights into GB:EPP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.