EnergyPathways PLC Announces Change in Major Holdings

Dial Square Investments PLC (GB:EPP) has released an update.

EnergyPathways PLC has announced a change in major holdings as NONFINITE SA Sicav-SIF Absolute Return Fund has adjusted its stake, now holding 7.96% of the voting rights, down from 8.98%. This shift comes following a recent acquisition or disposal of voting rights, highlighting dynamic movements in the company’s shareholder composition.

