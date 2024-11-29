EnergyPathways Confirms Total Voting Rights Update

Dial Square Investments PLC (GB:EPP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

EnergyPathways PLC has announced that it currently has 167,045,345 ordinary shares in circulation, with none held in treasury, marking the total voting rights available. Shareholders can use this figure for calculating their interests in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules. This update provides clarity for investors monitoring their stake in the company.

For further insights into GB:EPP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.