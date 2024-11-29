News & Insights

EnergyPathways Confirms Total Voting Rights Update

November 29, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

Dial Square Investments PLC (GB:EPP) has released an update.

EnergyPathways PLC has announced that it currently has 167,045,345 ordinary shares in circulation, with none held in treasury, marking the total voting rights available. Shareholders can use this figure for calculating their interests in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules. This update provides clarity for investors monitoring their stake in the company.

