EnergyAustralia to shut Yallourn coal-fired plant in 2028, build giant battery

MELBOURNE, March 10 (Reuters) - EnergyAustralia, Australia's third largest power retailer, said on Wednesday it will shut its ageing Yallourn coal-fired power station in 2028, four years earlier than previously flagged, as it looks to speed up a push to cleaner energy.

The move comes as experts say Australia's coal-fired power plants, which generate around 55% of the country's electricity, will become increasingly financially strapped due to an influx of wind and solar farms which have driven down power prices.

"The energy market transition is real, and it's happening fast. It's fair to say it's happening faster than most people forecast," EnergyAustralia Managing Director Catherine Tanna told reporters.

EnergyAustralia, a unit of Hong Kong's CLP Holdings 0002.HK, will shut the 1,450-megawatt (MW) Yallourn power station by mid-2028. The 100-year-old plant is the oldest power station in Victoria state and supplies about 22% of its electricity.

It also plans to build a 350 MW battery with four hours of capacity, which would be bigger than any battery operating in the world today, at its Jeeralang site, also in Victoria, by 2026 to boost supply of "dispatchable", or steady and flexible power.

The shutdown of Yallourn will cut EnergyAustralia's carbon emissions by 60% from today's level, helping the company meet its target to be carbon neutral by 2050, Tanna said.

