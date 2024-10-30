Energy World Corporation’s Quarterly Financial Update Highlights Cash Outflows

Energy World Corporation Ltd (AU:EWC) has released an update.

Energy World Corporation Ltd reported significant cash outflows in its quarterly update for the period ending September 2024, primarily due to operating and administrative expenses across its offices in Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The company highlighted a recent debt restructure and changes in its company secretary and registered office. Investors are advised to check the ASX website for further details and updates.

