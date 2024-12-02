Energy World Corporation Updates Constitution Post-AGM

Energy World Corporation Ltd (AU:EWC) has released an update.

Energy World Corporation Ltd. has announced an amendment to its constitution following shareholder approval at the recent Annual General Meeting. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to adapt and align with evolving corporate governance standards, potentially impacting investor confidence and stock performance.

