Energy World Corporation Ltd Faces ASX Query on Stock Surge

October 27, 2024 — 09:37 pm EDT

Energy World Corporation Ltd (AU:EWC) has released an update.

Energy World Corporation Ltd (EWC) has experienced a notable increase in its stock price, prompting a query from ASX regarding any undisclosed information that might explain the trading activity. EWC has been asked to clarify whether there is any confidential information that needs to be disclosed or if other factors might account for the price change. The company is required to respond to ASX’s request promptly to ensure compliance with market regulations.

