Energy Vault Stock Has Surged 500%. One Major Holder Just Sold 3 Million Shares

Key Points

SB Investment Advisors sold 3,000,000 shares of Energy Vault Holdings in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $12.38 million (based on quarterly average pricing).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $34.18 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movement.

The change represents 0.16% of 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

The post-trade stake stood at 15,535,631 shares, valued at $51.27 million.

10 stocks we like better than Energy Vault ›

On May 15, 2026, SB Investment Advisers (UK) Ltd disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 3 million shares of Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) in the first quarter, an estimated $12.38 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing, SB Investment Advisers (UK) Ltd reduced its position in Energy Vault Holdings by 3 million shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value is $12.38 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. At quarter-end, the fund reported holding 15,535,631 shares valued at $51.27 million. The net position value fell by $34.18 million, a figure that includes both the share sale and changes in the stock price.

What else to know

The sale reduced the stake to 0.66% of reportable AUM; previously, the position was 0.9% of AUM as of the prior quarter

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:CPNG: $5.47 billion (70.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:GRAB: $1.47 billion (19.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:RLAY: $277.65 million (3.6% of AUM) NYSE:COMP: $160.85 million (2.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:VIR: $98.09 million (1.3% of AUM)

As of May 15, 2026, NRGV shares were priced at $5.93, up about 500% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 25% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-15) $5.93 Market Capitalization $1 billion Revenue (TTM) $203.7 million Net Income (TTM) ($103.6 million)

Company snapshot

Energy Vault Holdings develops and sells gravity-based energy storage systems, including the EVx Platform and Energy Vault Resiliency Center, designed for grid-scale applications.

The firm generates revenue through the sale and deployment of modular, scalable energy storage solutions to support grid resiliency and efficient power dispatch.

It serves utilities, independent power producers, and large-scale energy users seeking reliable and flexible energy storage solutions.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. provides gravity-based energy storage technologies, focusing on large-scale, modular solutions for grid resiliency and energy management. The company leverages proprietary platforms to address the growing demand for reliable, renewable energy storage among utilities and major energy consumers.

What this transaction means for investors

It’s not unusual to see a fund taking some money off the table after an enormous run. Even after trimming 3 million shares, SB Investment Advisers still held more than 15.5 million Energy Vault shares worth roughly $51 million at quarter-end, suggesting the firm continues to see upside in the company’s long-term infrastructure strategy.



What likely keeps investors interested is how dramatically the business has evolved over the past year. Energy Vault is increasingly positioning itself as a broader energy infrastructure and AI power platform. In the first quarter, revenue jumped 156% year over year to $21.9 million, while backlog surged 108% to $1.35 billion. The company also said megawatts under management climbed above 1 gigawatt and projected its “Own & Operate” portfolio could eventually generate more than $180 million in recurring annual EBITDA.



That said, the business is still deeply unprofitable, posting a quarterly net loss of $32.5 million (up from $21.1 million one year For long-term investors, this remains a high-risk execution story tied to the future of grid storage and AI-driven electricity demand.

Should you buy stock in Energy Vault right now?

Before you buy stock in Energy Vault, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Energy Vault wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $469,293!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,381,332!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 993% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 18, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Grab. The Motley Fool recommends Coupang. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.