News & Insights

Stocks

Energy Vault price target raised to $2.50 from $2 at Roth MKM

October 22, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Energy Vault (NRGV) to $2.50 from $2 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company announced a $350M agreement with Enervest to supply the 1.0GWh Stoney Creek Battery Energy Storage System in New South Wales, Australia. The order follows a 400MWh project win announced in May and provides further evidence of Energy Vault’s ability to win large high-value projects, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Roth believes the project could “contribute meaningfully” to the company’s 2025 revenue, increasing its confidence that Energy Vault can deliver on its 2025 guidance.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NRGV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NRGV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.