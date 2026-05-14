Energy Vault Holdings (NRGV) Price Target Increased by 32.37% to 5.65

The average one-year price target for Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) has been revised to $5.65 / share. This is an increase of 32.37% from the prior estimate of $4.27 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $8.56 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.91% from the latest reported closing price of $5.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Vault Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRGV is 0.09%, an increase of 6.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.25% to 74,730K shares. The put/call ratio of NRGV is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 18,536K shares representing 10.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,161K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company.

Scoggin Management holds 5,075K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,250K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRGV by 47.06% over the last quarter.

SailingStone Capital Partners holds 4,938K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,948K shares , representing a decrease of 40.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRGV by 4.68% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 4,107K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,952K shares , representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRGV by 58.42% over the last quarter.

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