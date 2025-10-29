Energy Vault Holdings (NRGV) Price Target Increased by 150.00% to 2.80

The average one-year price target for Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) has been revised to $2.80 / share. This is an increase of 150.00% from the prior estimate of $1.12 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.26% from the latest reported closing price of $3.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Vault Holdings. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 9.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRGV is 0.03%, an increase of 5.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.61% to 53,127K shares. The put/call ratio of NRGV is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 18,536K shares representing 11.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SailingStone Capital Partners holds 8,207K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RSNRX - Victory Global Natural Resources Fund holds 4,812K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Scoggin Management holds 3,000K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,429K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares , representing an increase of 88.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRGV by 737.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.