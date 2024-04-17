Energy Vault Holdings (NRGV) Price Target Decreased by 17.35% to 5.14

The average one-year price target for Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) has been revised to 5.14 / share. This is an decrease of 17.35% from the prior estimate of 6.22 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.76 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 335.81% from the latest reported closing price of 1.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Vault Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRGV is 0.06%, an increase of 10.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 56,297K shares. The put/call ratio of NRGV is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 18,536K shares representing 12.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SailingStone Capital Partners holds 6,906K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,095K shares, representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRGV by 12.86% over the last quarter.

RSNRX - Victory Global Natural Resources Fund holds 4,726K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,757K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRGV by 19.73% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,244K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,532K shares, representing an increase of 21.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRGV by 3.44% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 3,153K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,582K shares, representing an increase of 18.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRGV by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Energy Vault Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energy Vault is a Swiss-based, global energy storage company specializing in gravity and kinetic energy based, long-duration energy storage products.

