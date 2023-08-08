Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. Q2 Loss increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$26.16 million, or -$0.18 per share. This compares with -$6.18 million, or -$0.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.2 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3949.0% to $39.68 million from $0.98 million last year.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$26.16 Mln. vs. -$6.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.18 vs. -$0.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.2 -Revenue (Q2): $39.68 Mln vs. $0.98 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $325 Mln- $425 Mln

