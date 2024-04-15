Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) closed at $1.16, marking a +0.87% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.79%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 29.88% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.12, signifying a 45.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $11.4 million, indicating a 0.18% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $402.9 million. These totals would mark changes of +50.72% and +17.96%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

